MORE TRADE VALUE: O'NEILL OR BADER?
Cardinals host Reds

Cardinal outfielder Tyler O'Neill runs on a Harrison Bader hit in the 5th inning on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

QUESTION: Which Cardinals outfielder would have more trade value in your opinion: Tyler O'Neill or Harrison Bader?

BENFRED: I would think O'Neill would have the edge there, because the same projections that have made the Cardinals so determined to see him work could be shared by other teams. The two were viewed similarly last season. We know that because the Mets were willing to give the Cardinals rental Zack Wheeler for Bader or O'Neill AND some minor league add-ons.

I think more teams would be willing to bet on O'Neill figuring things out and becoming a dominant middle-order hitter than teams would be willing to value Bader's defense enough to risk taking on his unproven bat.

Remember, the Cardinals traded Marco Gonzales for O'Neill. That has not aged well, but it shows how interested the Cardinals were in a power profile that has not come true, but done just enough to make folks wonder if it might still happen.

