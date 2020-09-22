MORE TRADE VALUE: O'NEILL OR BADER?

QUESTION: Which Cardinals outfielder would have more trade value in your opinion: Tyler O'Neill or Harrison Bader?
BENFRED: I would think O'Neill would have the edge there, because the same projections that have made the Cardinals so determined to see him work could be shared by other teams. The two were viewed similarly last season. We know that because the Mets were willing to give the Cardinals rental Zack Wheeler for Bader or O'Neill AND some minor league add-ons.
I think more teams would be willing to bet on O'Neill figuring things out and becoming a dominant middle-order hitter than teams would be willing to value Bader's defense enough to risk taking on his unproven bat.
Remember, the Cardinals traded Marco Gonzales for O'Neill. That has not aged well, but it shows how interested the Cardinals were in a power profile that has not come true, but done just enough to make folks wonder if it might still happen.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.