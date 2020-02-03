MOST IMPORTANT STORY LINES THIS SPRING

QUESTION: If you can pick favorites, what potential Cardinals story line are you most looking forward to watch play out this spring?
GOOLD: Don't really have favorites, honestly. I know I'm a source of constant disappointment for people, but it's true. I'm just not wired that way. The most important story line of spring will be spliced in two related directions:
• Where are they going to get more offense?
• Who is going to provide it from the outfield?
There aren't bigger questions for the Cardinals this spring, not even Carlos Martinez's role. Even the questions on whether they can pull of a substantive trade is related to how is the offense going to be more productive. That is the most important unknown of spring.
Follow-up: How can a team improve offensively if they lose a cleanup hitter and don’t add a legit hitter? The Cardinals are taking a huge gamble.
GOOLD: Yes, they are. That is what it is. No other way to put it. They are betting that they know their players better than the numbers suggest, better than the fans on Twitter, and better that us mere folk suggesting that certainties have value.