MOST INTERESTING GAME ON TIGERS' SCHEDULE?

QUESTION: What’s the most interesting game for Mizzou football this season?
MATTER: At South Carolina. Win an early SEC road game and this team could really have a strong start to the season and develop some confidence and momentum.
From there, at home against Kentucky. The Tigers have lost five straight to UK and will never get back into the top tier of the SEC East as long as they're behind the Cats.
