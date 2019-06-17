QUESTION: Of all the recent lopsided trades mentioned in Sunday's story, do you have a sense of the one that makes the Cardinals wince the most?
GOOLD: I don't. I do wonder if they even think about it in those terms -- like grading the misses. I asked about this and did some looking into ways to measure it. By WAR, it's Tommy Pham. But I don't think the Cardinals are going to rethink that move. Pham was struggling at the time -- you'll recall -- and there was a great, great, great clamor in chats like this and online for Bader to take over in center field.
I've always gotten the sense that they would suggest the Marco Gonzales/Tyler O'Neill trade has not played out like they imagined. And that's because of the need. Gonzales would have been a fit with the team, and he got over his health issues. The need for power isn't as paramount as it was when the trade was made. It was a big misread on where their own roster was going.
Follow-up: Why did the Cards trade Oscar Mercado to Cleveland?
GOOLD: They had talked to the Indians about Tommy Pham. They knew what Cleveland was interested in doing and interested in offering, and the Cardinals had to make a roster call soon on Mercado. They wanted to get lefthanded hitters (Conner Capel and Jhon Torres, it turned out), and they wanted to get some depth for the lower levels on prospects that wouldn't be coming onto the 40-man roster for awhile.
That's how that trade happened. It was definitely part of a commitment to Bader in center in the majors and Lane Thomas as his backup at Class AAA, not Mercado.