MOST RIDICULOUS THING OVERHEARD?

Q: What's the most ridiculous thing you've heard so far this year while down in Spring Training? For example, last year we heard Shildt say we had five #1 starters.
COMMISH: The most ridiculous thing I've heard or said involves those who would take away the 2017 World Series title of the Houston Astros because of the cheating scandal. What about all those steroids clubs? You're going to take away titles from the Yankees (Clemens, Pettitte) and the Oakland A's, among others? You'd have to if you take the Astros'.