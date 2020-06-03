MOST UNDERRATED BLUE?
Blues take on Colorado Avalanche

Oskar Sundqvist battles for the puck against Colorado's Ryan Graves on Dec. 16 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt)

QUESTION: Who do you think is the most underrated player on the Blues?

JT: Good question. At the start of the season, I woud've said Oskar Sundqvist. Yes, even after last season. His offense has picked up. He plays defense. He's become a more physical player. Kills penalties. Has played up and down on the lines. Has even filled in on the power play. Good on the PK.

I think there's a greater appreciation of him now, but I think I still go with him.

Sports