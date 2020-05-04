QUESTION: Who's the most underrated/underappreciated Cardinal player since you’ve been in St. Louis?
GOOLD: Interesting question because the answer could be Matt Holliday or Matt Carpenter, given how social media has responded to both of them in the waning years of their contracts. They would both fit. I'm not sure if that was where you were going with your question.
Lance Lynn also stands out — as he was underrated by the organization itself, and so was Pat Neshek, though in a different way.
I think the player that fits all of these silos ...
• underrated/underappreciated by the fans.
• frequent target of odd criticism
• underrated by the organization for what he did.
... well, that has to be, in my time covering the team: Juan Encarnacion.
To a follow-up question about Encarnacion's value, Goold replied:
Maybe he was underappreciated because expectations were out of whack with the player he was. He was a good, complementary player who lengthened the lineup. And I think Tony La Russa made a great point when he said Encarnacion tended to glide where others chured, and because Encarnacion was so at ease with his athleticism it gave off the impression that he wasn't trying as hard as the beloved churner.
Photo: Right fielder Juan Encarnacion makes a diving catch against the Cubs in 2006. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)
