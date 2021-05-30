Castroneves wins again to tie for most Indy 500 victories in history

Castroneves' win was a stark contrast to the recent theme of young drivers taking over IndyCar, which now has six different winners through six races this season. Three of them have been first-time winners and four are drivers aged 24 or younger.

Castroneves found himself in a closing duel with one of the young stars, but he passed Palou for good with two laps remaining and beat him by 0.4928 seconds for the victory.

When he finally made it to the real victory lane — after a kiss from Mario Andretti, a hug from Johnny Rutherford, well wishes from just about every Indy 500 great — Castroneves sipped from his bottle of 2% milk and then dumped the rest over his head.

When he climbed into the back of a convertible for his true victory lap around the 2.5-mile speedway, most of the fans were still in the stands cheering Castroneves. The lap took more than 20 minutes to complete and the fans who stayed in the stands climbed the fence to cheer him as he passed.