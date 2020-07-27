World Wide Technology Raceway to hold IndyCar races on consecutive days

A busy weekend of racing at World Wide Technology Raceway got busier with the announcement that the track will hold two IndyCar races – one on Saturday Aug. 29 and another on Sunday Aug. 30.

The Sunday schedule will include a NASCAR truck series race before the IndyCar event. Saturday will include an ARCA Menards Series race.

Fans will be allowed to attend with what the track is calling “limited seating capacity.”

According to a press release, World Wide Technology Raceway has been in discussions with racing’s sanctioning bodies to develop guidelines that would allow spectators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both IndyCar races will be 200 laps, covering 500 miles.

“Hosting two IndyCar races in one weekend is a dream for the St. Louis racing community,” said Curtis Francois, owner of the track. “Despite the unprecedented challenges we all face, it will enable us to provide a historic event for our city in a safe environment.”

