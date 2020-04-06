MOUNT RUSHMORE OF CARDINALS

QUESTION: Everyone seems to be doing the Mount Rushmore’s these days, so ... who would be on your Mount Rushmore for best Cardinals since you’ve been covering the team?
GOOLD: Interesting question. Haven't thought of it those terms. I'll give it a go:
Albert Pujols
Yadier Molina
Adam Wainwright
That's an easy trio to pick, and then it's between the Matts, Holliday and Carpenter. The top four position players by WAR for the Cardinals from 2004 to present are Pujols, Molina, Carpenter, and then Holliday. David Freese, of course, has the moment in October, and would get consideration for that one epic October, but what Holliday did -- and what he's come to represent as the biggest free-agent signing for the team still more than a decade later ... well, that puts him up there:
Matt Holliday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.