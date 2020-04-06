MOUNT RUSHMORE OF CARDINALS
Matt Holliday waves to the Busch Stadium crowd on Oct. 2, 2016 after his final game with the Cardinals. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Everyone seems to be doing the Mount Rushmore’s these days, so ... who would be on your Mount Rushmore for best Cardinals since you’ve been covering the team?

GOOLD: Interesting question. Haven't thought of it those terms. I'll give it a go:

Albert Pujols

Yadier Molina

Adam Wainwright

That's an easy trio to pick, and then it's between the Matts, Holliday and Carpenter. The top four position players by WAR for the Cardinals from 2004 to present are Pujols, Molina, Carpenter, and then Holliday. David Freese, of course, has the moment in October, and would get consideration for that one epic October, but what Holliday did -- and what he's come to represent as the biggest free-agent signing for the team still more than a decade later ... well, that puts him up there:

Matt Holliday.

