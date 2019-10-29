QUESTION: Do the Cardinals really think Matt Carpenter can play left field?
BENFRED: We will find out. The Cardinals have not rolled out a campaign or anything about it. People want to know what the options are for Carpenter if he's back, and left field is one of them. If he hits like he did this season, Carpenter at any position is not great.
You have to go all the way back to 2012 to find meaningful corner outfield innings for Carpenter, but he has done it before. And It's not like the Cardinals would be unfamiliar with adapting to a less-than-stellar arm at that spot. They adjusted to make Ozuna's arm work — usually.