QUESTION: Have the Cardinals talked about possibly letting DeJong play third base and moving Edman to shortstop if Carpenter is not a starter? DeJong does a good job at short but he’s taller than Edman, which could give him an advantage guarding the line. I also think Edman seems quicker and might have more range at SS than DeJong.
COMMISH: The Cardinals, for now, are satisfied with DeJong as their shortstop and Edman as a valuable utility man, with Carpenter at third. For the moment. This depends on Carpenter producing.
If he doesn't, then we'll see Edman at third, with DeJong staying where he is although I expect Edman to back him up in the field this year so that DeJong won't wear down as much.