MOVE FOWLER TO LEADOFF?

QUESTION: Should Cardinals manager Mike Shildt move Dexter Fowler up to leadoff?
BENFRED: He's got four homers, which until Tuesday night tied him with Brad Miller for the team lead. (Who saw that coming?) I think for that reason I'd like to have some guys in front of him when he goes to the plate. Carpenter has been dropped down to seventh in recent games, and could go lower. Fowler has been seventh or eight and is hitting well enough to go higher, certainly above Carpenter at this point.
Wong has shown some signs of getting on track, so I'd give him a little more time at leadoff — especially after Tuesday's four-hit game! Moving Fowler up, though, makes sense.
