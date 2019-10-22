QUESTION: Could Jose Martinez play LF every day, at least adequately?
GOOLD: This question will be swirling around Busch Stadium as November approaches. It's going to have to be discussed, and the answer is ... probably. My sense is that the Cardinals are going to use left field as the catch-all. Perhaps they'll set Martinez as the bar -- and they'll look at options that would be greater than him in left field. If Ozuna returns on the one-year deal, the qualifying offer, then there's the player greater than Martinez in left field. If there's a trade for a player then he should be better than Martinez in left field.
If the Cardinals add a right fielder, then is Fowler greater than Martinez in left field? That seems like a smart control group for the Cardinals as they go into the offseason and consider how to make two positions, third and left, part of an upgrade offensively.