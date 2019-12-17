MOVE ON FROM MARCELL? OR BRING HIM BACK?

QUESTION: Marcell Ozuna has his shortcomings, but the Cardinals do not have a better cleanup hitter. Shouldn’t that be the only reason they need to bring him back?
BENFRED: The Cardinals, without a doubt, do not have a better PROVEN cleanup hitter than Marcell Ozuna. What they have are some guys who could be better. There's risk there, hoping that Carpenter, Goldschmidt, DeJong, one of the young outfielders or a combination of all of the above can match or exceed what Ozuna provided. It's a risk the Cardinals seem willing to take, or are doing a good job of bluffing in an attempt to get Ozuna on a more team-friendly deal than he currently seeks. (He is still unsigned as of today, so that's a possibility I guess.)
Ozuna on a multiple-year deal is a risk because of what we watched the past two seasons in St. Louis. He's a streaky hitter who can be the cornerstone of the lineup, or a mess at the plate. His defense is scary at times. His quirks -- showing up to spring training out of shape entering a contract season, oversleeping a game, resisting treatment for the shoulder at times and not adhering to the offseason requests of being more in touch with the team -- are the kind of things that make a team press pause about the idea of a long-term deal. Especially considering his jagged production. During his time as a Cardinal, Ozuna's .772 OPS ranked 57th among hitters who had 150+ plate appearances at cleanup.
It's easy to see why the Cardinals are OK with moving on. It's more than fair to question their confidence that hole can be filled from within.