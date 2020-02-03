MOVE ON FROM MUNOZ?
Yairo Munoz tries to play a ball hit off the center-field wall by Houston's George Springer in the July 27 game at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

QUESTION: Do you think the Cardinals should sign Brock Holt? Would be a great bench piece. If they do would they find a way to get rid of Yairo Munoz?

GOOLD: Hasn't seemed to move the needle. But can we get this out of the way now and you can spread the word: The Cardinals don't have to "get rid" of Yairo Munoz.

There is a sense within the organization that Munoz playing a lot at Class AAA Memphis would be beneficial for him and for his career and for them. He can do that. They can keep him and not have him the majors. That is possible. And that is definitely beneficial for the team, and getting playing time after two years of limited at-bats makes some sense.

