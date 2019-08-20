QUESTIONS: Is there any sense that the Cardinals front office realizes it erred by not adding starting pitching last offseason? Would the Cardinals seriously consider releasing Alex Reyes at this point in his career?
GOOLD: 1. They said they did. They agreed that they needed a starter. They said it was a miss not to get one, and that they would have to live with the repercussions.
2. Why? There is NO reason to do that whatsoever.
Follow-up: What's the latest with Reyes? What is the Cardinals' plan with him long term?
GOOLD: Get him healthy. Get his talent out from under the shroud of injury. Let it shine.