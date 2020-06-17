MOVE THOMAS TO TARASENKO'S LINE?

COMMENT: When the Blues start up again, I'd like to see Robert Thomas centering Tarasenko. Thomas’ vision and passing could be lethal with Vladi. Wingers and other lines may be jumbled, but this would be very interesting.
JT: As you may have read in our Monday story, Berube says he plans to do some line experimenting when (if) camp starts.
I really like your idea of having Thomas centering Tarasenko — certainly could be a way to get Tarasenko going quickly. But I have the feeling Berube will start with the old tried-and-true line of Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko and take it from there. Pretty sure I've mentioned this before, but here's how I see the lines:
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Blais (*)-Thomas-Bozak
Steen (*)-Barbashev-Sundqvist
(*) -- I could very well see Blais and Steen being flipped.
Extras: Kyrou and de la Rose
Follow-up: Like your line combinations, but would love to see Kyrou on third line and Blais rotate on fourth line to replace whoever is suspended at the time for an illegal hit.
JT: Very nice. But wait a minute, doesn't that only happen when the Blues are playing Boston?
