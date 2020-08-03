MOVIES, TV AND STADIUM FOOD FROM COMMISH

QUESTION: Do you have any favorite baseball movies?
COMMISH: My favorites are Bang the Drum Slowly, Eight Men Out and Major League
QUESTION: I have questions about baseball lifting its TV blackouts. I think we can assume that they must not care too much about fans that have services or packages ie-Dish, MLB-TV’, or Extra Innings having access to the games. Another Manfred failure.
COMMISH: You would think baseball would want fans to be able to watch as many games as possible because they can't watch any games--in person.
QUESTION: What stadium has the best food?
COMMISH: We didn't get to sample all the food in all the ball parks' concession areas--when there were concession areas--but I'm told the San Francisco Giants' park may have the most variety. As far as press dining food, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh draw high marks.
