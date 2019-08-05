QUESTION: You said on a radio show last week that if Alex Reyes is hurt or still isn't pitching by the end of this season that the Cardinals should DFA him. Seems extreme. Could you elaborate on that situation?
COMMISH: The Cardinals have waited three years for him to pitch. Some of that was bad luck. Some of it was a bad decision by Reyes to punch a wall. But how long can you wait?
If he doesn't show any signs of progress before the end of the season -- they needed him now, mind you -- you can't tie up a spot on the 40-man roster with him.
Follow-up: If Reyes doesn’t pitch in the big leagues the rest of the year and is DFA’d in the offseason, I would bet my house that the Cubs will pick him up, wouldn’t you?
COMMISH: Somebody would pick him up. But, the Cardinals have to ask themselves, "How long do we wait?" Other players who have been discussed today don't seem to get the benefit of waiting three games for, let alone three years.