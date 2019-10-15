COMMENT: I have advocated for signing Ozuna to a Muti-year contract -- until last night. While his gaffes and his inconsistent play are unsettling, his unwillingness last night to own up to his mistakes, and brushing off the media is the last straw. That's unacceptable, especially for a veteran.
BENFRED: Marcell has been riding a teeter-totter between "Extend him!" and "Let him walk!" for some time now. But remember that it's been a fan-driven discussion, not one the front office has engaged in. I've said all long it's best to imagine the Cardinals turning the Ozuna page until we see signs from Mo and Co. there is reason to believe otherwise. Still no signs.
As far as his handling of last night's postgame interview request, I didn't see how it went down, as I was manning the Mike Shildt media availability while my colleagues went into the clubhouse, but I know that Benjamin Hochman asked to speak to Marcell and that interview was not granted by the player. When you write about a player after a game like Monday's, it's right to make an attempt to speak to the player. That attempt was made. Ozuna didn't want to talk. So, it's right to let readers who might wonder -- well, what did the guy have to say? -- know that an attempt was made.
My opinion: It's not a good look for Ozuna. I also don't think he really cares. He's declined interview requests before and likely will again. Not always. Just depends. When he's not playing or hitting well, he's less likely to talk.
I know most fans don't much care about the sausage-making of interviews, but you asked, so that's my experience with him.