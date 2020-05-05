MOVING ON FROM PUJOLS

QUESTION: You wrote that you would not be in favor of the Cardinals bringing back Albert Pujols for one season, but what about a one-game contract that would let him retire as a Cardinal?
BENFRED: I wouldn't. Not out of spite or anything. It would just feel fake.
Pujols made his decision. The Cardinals ended up being better off for it, probably. A lot of his key milestones came with the Angels. And he has that tricky personal services contract that would be cumbersome to navigate around unless it's dropped or negotiated out of by Pujols.
Put him in the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Retire the number. Build him a statue if it suits you. But he didn't finish his career with the Cardinals, so don't pretend he did.
