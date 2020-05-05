MOVING ON FROM PUJOLS
0 comments

MOVING ON FROM PUJOLS

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Cardinals host Angels

Albert Pujols acknowledges the Busch Stadium crowd with a curtain call on June 22, 2019, after hitting a homer against the Cardinals. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: You wrote that you would not be in favor of the Cardinals bringing back Albert Pujols for one season, but what about a one-game contract that would let him retire as a Cardinal?

BENFRED: I wouldn't. Not out of spite or anything. It would just feel fake.

Pujols made his decision. The Cardinals ended up being better off for it, probably. A lot of his key milestones came with the Angels. And he has that tricky personal services contract that would be cumbersome to navigate around unless it's dropped or negotiated out of by Pujols.

Put him in the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Retire the number. Build him a statue if it suits you. But he didn't finish his career with the Cardinals, so don't pretend he did.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports