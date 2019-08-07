QUESTION: When is the official move-in date for the new practice facility? Or will the Blues have to practice at least part of the season out at the Mills?
TOM T.: The new rink opens officially opens Sept. 1, and camp starts about 10 days later. So that means we're done with the Mills, except maybe if there are some players who in the next few weeks want to go out and get in some skating on their own. (One question that may never be answered: Why did everyone keep calling it the Mills long after that was no longer the place's name?)
So there will be no more organized Blues activities in Hazelwood. I don't know if the plan is to have camp at Enterprise or Centene, which is what I guess we'll call the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. With renovations at Enterprise, I would think camp might start at Centene, also so they can show off the new place.
