MR. EXCITEMENT'S GAME PLAN FOR THE BUBBLE

QUESTION (after JT revealed he will arrive in Edmonton this Saturday): Two weeks in a hotel quarantine? What's the J.Thomas plan to make that time go quickly? Books? Video games? Zoom interviews?
JT: In my advancing years, I'm pretty much a hermit on the road anyway. Go to the morning skate/practice, write a blog, then work on notebook and main story for the next day. And on game nights, obviously go to the game.
On game days, I'll try to slip in a quick nap -- 30-45 minutes -- after I get back from the morning skate and write the blog. I usually get room service anyway, only this time they'll just knock and leave it outside the door. Of course there will be Zoom calls -- and I can participate in the Blues' Zoom calls from Edmonton.
Mr. Excitement, right? It wasn't always that way.
