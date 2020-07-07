MUNOZ MYSTERY REMAINS UNSOLVED
Cardinals Tigers Baseball

Yairo Munoz sits in the Cardinals dugout after a loss at Detroit in 2018. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What really happened between the Cardinals and Yairo Munoz? I'm expecting big things from him with the Red Sox.

BENFRED: Munoz, to my knowledge, has never shared what, exactly, caused him to disappear from Cardinals spring training. He's with the Red Sox now on a minor league deal, and he is in their 60-player pool, but he's buried on the depth chart, perhaps more than he was with the Cards.

He clearly was not pleased with his playing time or the role that was shaping up for him with the Cards in 2020, but I do think he was going to get more of a chance than he perhaps realized. Expanded rosters would have played in his favor.

Regardless, he made a costly decision because he was in line for a spot in the injured list due to a hamstring pull when he took off, which allowed the Cardinals to release him. It's worth noting that Munoz was also close with both Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna, who both departed during the offseason. He was unhappy and had lost some of his close pals, but he handled it poorly.

We will see how he rebounds with Boston, but he's not guaranteed a spot there, either. I think he had a better chance with Shildt, who seemed to see a role for him.

