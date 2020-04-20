MURPHY'S LAW AND OZUNA

COMMENT: Looks like Murphy’s Law applies to Ozuna. He should have taken the multi-year deal from Cincy. He might have a hard time getting a multi-year deal in 2021, although he won’t have the QO attached.
COMMISH: It is going to be hard for many players to get big-money deals for next year. I believe there still could be an ample number of games played for teams to evaluate prospective free agents but no matter how well they play, that staggering money isn't going to be there. And perhaps not for a long time.
Yes, Ozuna might have been wiser to take a multi-year deal when he had it, but who could have foreseen this current state of affairs?
