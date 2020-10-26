 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NAME THAT FREE AGENT
0 comments

NAME THAT FREE AGENT

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Joc Pederson

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson celebrates a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

QUESTION:  Name the free-agent bat who you see as the most likely fit for this team? Also odds for (Kolten) Wong, (Yadier) Molina, (Adam) Wainwright returning?

COMMISH:  We're not talking big free agents here, probably. Joc Pederson looks a little more appealing off his good postseason performance. He strikes me as strictly a platoon player, but that might work with somebody like Tyler O'Neill as a complement. Pederson wasn't any better than O'Neill during the season but has looked good in October. It's hard to characterize the odds of these signings because Molina and Wainwright can choose to stay, and the Cardinals can choose to have Wong stay unless they turn his option into a multi-year deal. I'll go as far as to say there's a better than 50-50 chance of resigning Wainwright and Molina, and 50-50 on Wong.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports