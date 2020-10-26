NAME THAT FREE AGENT

QUESTION: Name the free-agent bat who you see as the most likely fit for this team? Also odds for (Kolten) Wong, (Yadier) Molina, (Adam) Wainwright returning?
COMMISH: We're not talking big free agents here, probably. Joc Pederson looks a little more appealing off his good postseason performance. He strikes me as strictly a platoon player, but that might work with somebody like Tyler O'Neill as a complement. Pederson wasn't any better than O'Neill during the season but has looked good in October. It's hard to characterize the odds of these signings because Molina and Wainwright can choose to stay, and the Cardinals can choose to have Wong stay unless they turn his option into a multi-year deal. I'll go as far as to say there's a better than 50-50 chance of resigning Wainwright and Molina, and 50-50 on Wong.
