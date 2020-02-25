NAME THAT TEAM!

QUESTION: over under: the MLS team name/colors are announced on April 1st?
BENFRED: I have been telling everyone before April 1, but now I think it will be the first week of April.
That's good news for me, because it means I'll be back from spring training.
Follow-up: What is your current vote for the MLS team name?
BENFRED: I've tried to find out the name. It's being kept locked up pretty tight.
I know it's not Legacy.
I know it's not Confluence.
I like St. Louis City and St. Louis United. I also like St. Louis Kings.