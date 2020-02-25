NAME THAT TEAM!
0 comments

NAME THAT TEAM!

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
St. Louis gets a new soccer expansion team

Carolyn Kindle Betz, leader of the team's ownership group, and Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber at the Aug. 20, 2019 announcement that St. Louis had been awarded an MLS expansion team. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: over under: the MLS team name/colors are announced on April 1st?

BENFRED: I have been telling everyone before April 1, but now I think it will be the first week of April.

That's good news for me, because it means I'll be back from spring training.

Follow-up: What is your current vote for the MLS team name?

BENFRED: I've tried to find out the name. It's being kept locked up pretty tight.

I know it's not Legacy.

I know it's not Confluence.

I like St. Louis City and St. Louis United. I also like St. Louis Kings.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports