NAME THE MLS TEAM? NEXT QUESTION!

QUESTION: Benjamin Hochman wants to name the MLS team "Confluence" and use the colors of the STL flag. What say you, Gordo: Name of the team and colors? Please play along -- there still are no games in any sports to talk about.
GORDO: As chat veterans know, I'm not one of those folks who spend much time pondering team names and colors. Confluence? I do like that name suggestion. It seems to fit the soccer fan vibe.
As for colors, I'm an old fart so I'm not into gaudy. I was emotionally scarred by those Jack-In-The-Box-crew uniforms the Blues wore for a while. Were you supposed to cheer those guys against the Blackhawks or order a late-night cheeseburger from them? Having spent parts of five years working in a Burger King, I winced at the fast-food color scheme. No wonder Wayne Gretzky left.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!