NAME THE MLS TEAM? NEXT QUESTION!
0 comments

NAME THE MLS TEAM? NEXT QUESTION!

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis FC v Toronto FC II

Fans wave a St. Louis Football Club flag and a St. Louis City flag at an STLFC home game in 2017. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

QUESTION: Benjamin Hochman wants to name the MLS team "Confluence" and use the colors of the STL flag. What say you, Gordo: Name of the team and colors? Please play along -- there still are no games in any sports to talk about.

GORDO: As chat veterans know, I'm not one of those folks who spend much time pondering team names and colors. Confluence? I do like that name suggestion. It seems to fit the soccer fan vibe.

As for colors, I'm an old fart so I'm not into gaudy. I was emotionally scarred by those Jack-In-The-Box-crew uniforms the Blues wore for a while. Were you supposed to cheer those guys against the Blackhawks or order a late-night cheeseburger from them? Having spent parts of five years working in a Burger King, I winced at the fast-food color scheme. No wonder Wayne Gretzky left.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports