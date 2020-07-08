NASCAR, IndyCar both to race Aug. 30 at WWT Raceway

IndyCar and NASCAR will race on the same day at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on Sunday, Aug. 30.
Originally, the NTT Data IndyCar Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series were scheduled to compete one week earlier on separate dates.
“Pulling it all together has taken three months of work with our sponsors, sanctioning bodies, local officials and staff,” said Curtis Francois, president and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway. “We know that we will still be working lots of pieces of this logistical puzzle as we prepare for the event. We are blessed with a huge outdoor grandstand capacity and open-air midways that will enable us to social distance and provide a safe, responsible and comfortable event experience for the fans who are able to attend. Every possible effort will be made to ensure that our fans will enjoy another great racing experience at WWTR.”
The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend now will offer a full schedule of activity on Saturday, Aug. 29, including IndyCar practice and pole qualifying. The ARCA Menards Series race, originally scheduled for Aug. 2, has moved to IndyCar-NASCAR Weekend and will feature practice, qualifying and a 150-mile race.
Both the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Vintage Indy Registry cars will be on tap throughout Saturday.
Sunday, Aug. 30, will kick off with early morning racing activity for the Indy Pro 2000 Series. The Gateway 200 powered by CK Power NASCAR Truck Series event will take place at 11 a.m. Following a brief intermission, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar race will begin at 2 p.m.
“Our loyal race fans are well aware that our goal is to provide the best racing action, and value, for their entertainment dollar,” Francois said. “Despite the challenges we’ve all faced, we want to make sure that those fans who are able to attend will get the best race day experience possible in a safe environment. As technology, screening practices and sanitation to mitigate the spread continues to evolve, we will be leaders in the reopening process. Clearly, there will be fewer fans in the stands due to social distancing, but those that are able to attend will see the greatest day of racing in WWTR history.”
World Wide Technology Raceway has been actively involved with some of motorsports’ leading sanctioning groups to develop standards for conducting live spectator events during the pandemic. In addition, track officials have worked with local, regional and state officials to coordinate reopening plans that have benefited tracks throughout the industry.
In an effort to accommodate fans who previously purchased tickets and need seating adjustments, the following ticketing schedule will take place:
• July 6-12: Ticket staff will contact existing ticketholders to re-arrange seating locations and offer credits for those unable to attend.
• July 13-26: Checkered Flag, Red Reserved and Wallace Grandstand Weekend ticket packages will go on sale at early-bird pricing.
• July 27-Aug. 2: Single-day Checkered Flag, Red Reserved and Wallace Grandstand tickets at early-bird pricing.
• Aug. 3-28: Checkered Flag, Red Reserved, Wallace Grandstand and Gray Level seating (weekend or single) on sale at advance price.
• Aug. 29-30: Gate pricing on all tickets (if available).
For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, call 618-215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com.
