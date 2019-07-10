QUESTION: The Blues looked fast when they moved the puck well or backchecked hard, however they are not all that fast. Do you see a need to get faster players like Kyrou and Fabri into the lineup with a team that seems to be returning almost the same roster?
TOM T.: Many of the Blues are not fast, but, as I know we talked about often on the podcast, you can look a whole lot faster when you move the puck well, which is what the Blues did in the second half of the season.
Finding a spot for Kyrou is one of the reasons not to re-sign Maroon. With every other forward back, the only way to get him in is to create an opening. It's not necessarily a Kyrou spot. It could be a Fabbri spot. Having a few players who can skate fast is a good thing because there are times when you need that speed.
Follow-up: There were moments during the Blues' remarkable run where the team clearly showed signs of needing more skill offensively. If most of the roster returns next season, where to you think the team can expect to receive a boost to its offensive skill levels?
TOM T.: What they needed was more results offensively and a greatly improved power play. I think you'll see an improved Schwartz from start to finish next season, which will help a lot, and putting Kyrou in for Maroon should, potentially, be a skill upgrade while a power downgrade.
As for the power play, Armstrong said the Blues could still add another assistant coach. Someone to make their power play better would be a start.