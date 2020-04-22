NEUTRAL SITES AND NO FANS?

QUESTION: California is signaling that it will not permit sporting events in the near future. And the feds seem to say, 'Let's get back to business soon.' With this mixed message, how will the NHL play any games in California, or any other similarly-minded state?
JT: I think if the NHL returned this season, it will be with no fans in the stands and at neutral sites.
Now the latest talk is that places like Edmonton, Minnesota and Carolina — locales with low coronavirus cases — could be used to play games. But again, with no fans in the stands, would there really be a home-ice advantage to playing the Oilers in Edmonton? And you could always have Edmonton play in Minnesota; Minnesota play in Edmonton, etc.
