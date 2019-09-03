QUESTION: With Barbashev and Maroon figured out, what is your guess on the opening night roster and who are the two extra skaters?
JT: Potential lines:
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Blais-Bozak-Thomas
Steen-Barbashev-Sundqvist
Extras: Fabbri, MacEachern. (Under this scenario Kyrou does not make opening-day roster.)
On defense:
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Dunn-Bortuzzo
Extra: Edmundson (Yes, it seems odd to have Edmundson as an opening-day scratch, but somebody has to sit, barring injury.)
Goalies: Binnington ... Allen