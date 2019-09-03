Subscribe for 99¢
It's all or nothing for the Blues in Game 7

Blues players watch the clock tick off the final seconds in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. From left: Tyler Bozak, Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O'Reilly, David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Oskar Sundqvist. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: With Barbashev and Maroon figured out, what is your guess on the opening night roster and who are the two extra skaters?

JT: Potential lines:

Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko

Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron

Blais-Bozak-Thomas

Steen-Barbashev-Sundqvist

Extras: Fabbri, MacEachern. (Under this scenario Kyrou does not make opening-day roster.)

On defense:

Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester-Parayko

Dunn-Bortuzzo

Extra: Edmundson (Yes, it seems odd to have Edmundson as an opening-day scratch, but somebody has to sit, barring injury.)

Goalies: Binnington ... Allen