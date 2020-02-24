NEW BLOOD IN THE FRONT OFFICE?

QUESTION: Does the Cardinals front office need an infusion of new blood, from outside the organization?
GOOLD: That's a great question. The answer is — yes, almost certainly. Any team would benefit from an outside view, someone with new thoughts, new lens, new info, past success elsewhere.
The Cardinals have become cloistered, and they're comfortable with that, but that's not because they haven't looked outside the organization. In recent years they have, conservatively. Moises Rodriguez was brought in from outside the organization, and he's steadily advanced to assistant GM. Randy Flores was brought back from outside the organization because he had different experience, different viewpoint — but a familiarity with the Cardinals process and people. The Cardinals saw that as one of the ideal hires: a Cardinals guy but not one isolated to his Cardinals experience.
Dan Kantrovitz was also that kind of hire — coming back to the organization. And the Cardinals had an agreement worked out with him this past offseason for him to return for a third tour with the Cardinals. He instead took a job running the draft for the Cubs, and he also had the Astros after him at one point for a front-office job. Not sure how that would have worked in hindsight.
That's a long way of answering, yes, there's definitely a benefit for any team to get some added brain power from outside, and definitely for the Cardinals.