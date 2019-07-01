Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert, (left), talks with infielders Matt Carpenter, (center), and Paul Goldschmidt during spring training on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: Turns out it was pretty easy for Jeff Albert (above left) to be seen as a "hitting guru" when the personnel he was working with included Bregman, Altuve, Correa, Springer, Reddick, Gurriel and other top-flight Astros talents. Are the Cards' offensive problems a reflection of a reputation unearned, or on the limited impact of a hitting coach?

COMMISH: My long-time mantra on this is that the hitting coaches can prepare you and outline a game plan, but you and your bat have to execute it. They can't hold your hand when you go to the plate.

On the other hand, coaches know the drill. You can't fire all the players. And if this trend continues, there will be changes.