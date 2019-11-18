QUESTION: Is there any reason to believe Alex Reyes is trending in a positive direction? If he can finally break through he would be a huge addition to the Cards' rotation (or bullpen for that matter).
GOOLD: Yes. He's about to have his first normal offseason in years. He doesn't have his health to worry about, his rehab to focus on, his limits to test his frustration, and even if you think back a few years he had his daughter's illness weighing on him.
Spoke to his agent this past week, and he described a much stronger and at ease and comfortable and relieved Alex Reyes. He's working out in the Dominican and using the Cardinals' academy there at times, so even the scenery has changed for him. That has to be good.