QUESTION: We've heard a lot about the differences in the communication styles of Mike Matheny and Mike Shildt. Just curious: Is Shildt still as open and forthcoming nowadays with the club having some issues (such as Carpenter back despite a 2-for-29 showing in the minors, Edman playing RF for the first time since he was 12 years old, no apparent 5th starter, some young pitchers like Hudson hitting a wall)? Is MS as testy in these dog days as MM was?
BENFRED: Two different things here, so we should be clear about the two. Shildt has been praised for being candid and direct with his players. That wasn't the case with Matheny. Guys felt confused, misled, etc. by the end. That's no more. Players know where they stand, and if they don't they know they can find out.
As for how Shildt talks about his team, he and Matheny are going to get criticized for some of the same stuff -- relentless positive comments, etc. Other than that, it's a pretty big difference. Matheny was uncomfortable explaining his decisions. He bristled when questioned about them. He did not see the value in discussing his team. Shildt gets it.
Follow-up: I just want to be clear. You are arguing that Shildt is an upgrade over Matheny?
BENFRED: You new around here? Yes.
Check out the improved baserunning and defense, for examples.
Shildt isn't the one who should have added starting pitching.