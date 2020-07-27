NEW PLAYOFF FORMAT: COMMISH NOT A FAN
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 1

The Cardinals and Nationals line the field during festivities before the 2019 NLCS at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden)

QUESTION: What do you think of the new playoff format? Frankly, there is not much incentive to win a division.

COMMISH: The new playoff format is a joke and done strictly for TV. The reward for winning the division should have been a free pass for the first round and to move directly into the division round rather than having to play a crapshoot two-out-of-three series.

Yes, all the games would be at home but, without fans, it is not an advantage commensurate with a first-place record.





