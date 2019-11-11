QUESTION: Have the Cardinals asked Genesis Cabrera to prepare this offseason any differently than from last winter?
GOOLD: Good question. He's going to prep to come to spring training as a starter, as he did last season. The Cardinals' hope/plan is for him to pitch less in winter ball than he did last year so that he can come into spring training fresher. He had pitched straight on through the winter, earned praise for what he did as a reliever in the Dominican, and then looked worn out there early in spring. He's impressed. Now, he's going to prepare.