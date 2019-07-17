QUESTION: How will "Chief" reel in the boys to get them to focus on the new season? Suggestion: play the kids early and let the vets work/recover their bodies for another run.
TOM T.: He's going to emphasize the things he did last year: Don't look back. Look at the next game, the next shift. They handled that last season, and they're going to hear it every day next season. Which means I'm going to hear it, too. (Either Armstrong or Berube, I forget which, already sort of apologized for that.) After they raise the championship banner on opening day, that's likely to be the last time anyone on the team talks about it.
As for playing the kids, that's fine in theory, but hockey, with a 23-man roster and 20 players suiting up daily, doesn't afford you that much of a luxury. You've only got two extra forwards most of the time, so you can't sit that many guys and you've only going to have two "young forwards" to fill in for them. Now, should they watch Steen's playing time? Definitely. But hockey just doesn't lend itself to having guys on the roster sitting out.