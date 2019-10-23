QUESTION: The power play again looks off, despite getting one the other night. Colorado's looked more crisp. What do you see?
JT: I don't think the Blues have consistently maintained two of what we're told are assistant coach Marc Savard's basic tenets — move the puck quickly and get the shot off quickly. Would like to see more one-timers; other teams seem to always do this more than the Blues both in power play and even strength situations. Too much "dusting off the puck" before shooting.
However, I have seen the Blues working more on one-timers in practice than they did last year. I appreciate the diligence and patience to look for a great shooting lane and get off the best shot possible. But sometimes it's just good to get the puck on the net. It can lead to good things — witness the Tarasenko goal from a tough angle in 5-on-5 play against Colorado.