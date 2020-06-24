NEW YEAR'S DAY START FOR NHL?
NEW YEAR'S DAY START FOR NHL?

Blues practice before the Winter Classic

A New Year's Day practice for the Blues: The team works out at Busch Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017, before the NHL's Winter Classic game. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: I like the idea of next season starting on January 1. Is there a chance that will catch on and they will keep it that way?

TOM T.: Southern teams want that so they can avoid conflicts with football, which they think hurts attendance. But I think you'd pay for it on the other end with games going into July and August, which presents other problems.

When the Rams were still here, the Blues season of being The Game In Town lasted from end of the NFL season to the start of spring training. Now they have the town to themselves from the end of baseball season to the start, so it would leave us with a very quiet November and December. And in Canada and the Northeast, they don't see any reason to change from the current format.

