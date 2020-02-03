NEWCOMER KIM: STARTER OR RELIEVER?

QUESTION: Will Kim will pitch more as a starter or reliever? Where can he be the most effective based on what you know about him, or how would you use him?
GOOLD: Kim will come to spring training as a starter and on a starter's schedule, and at some point in March, mid-March at the latest, the Cardinals will make a call on Martinez and Kim, unless health or performance makes that call sooner. Martinez is going to have to make that leap to 70-80 pitches in a start and then repeat in spring for the Cardinals to have a good feel of where he is as a starter.
Kim is the backup, unless someone else falters. He could outpitch Hudson and force another conversation, or perhaps do the same for Wainwright and make the Cardinals think about that spot in the rotation as well. But, right now, it's simply Martinez and Kim and how each looks, how effective each is, and how durable Martinez proves to be.
Kim has the look of a pitcher who could do well in relief. As a starter, it's a fair question whether he has enough looks to throw at a lineup for a third time or at a division foe for a third start this season. Eager to see him in spring so we get a sense for that and how his stuff translates.