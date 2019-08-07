QUESTION: Once the Blues and Barbashev settle up, do you see Armstrong exploring extensions for Pietrangelo and/or Schenn before the season starts?
TOM T.: Yes, I would think that would be the next move. I've made the case that even if you have to slightly overpay, getting that taken care of would be good for the team.
And now they have another UFA to think about, though they can't talk extension with Edmundson until midseason.
Follow-up: At this point, as the captain that FINALLY brought a Cup to St. Louis, do we have to consider Pietrangelo as one of the great defensemen in Blues' history along with Al MacInnis, Chris Pronger, Scott Stevens (one year), Rob Ramage and Barclay Plager?
TOM T.: I think on a talent level, he's behind Pronger and MacInnis (which is not to diminish any assessment of Pietrangelo's talent), but on a success level, at least in St. Louis, he's ahead of both of them.