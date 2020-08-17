You have permission to edit this article.
NEXT PROSPECT UP?
NEXT PROSPECT UP?

Cardinals intrasquad games continue

Cardinals outfielder Justin Williams advances to third base on a teammate's hit during the July 17 intrasquad game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Kohley)

QUESTION: With the injury-riddled club that has an almost endless number of doubleheaders ahead, the Cards' season is likely relegated to auditioning minor league players. Who might emerge as a prospect for next season after Carlson?

COMMISH: I don't believe you will see any more minor league position players promoted this season, other than perhaps outfielder Justin Williams, who is on the 40-man roster — for now. All the minor leaguers you would have seen are already here.

Third baseman Nolan Gorman still is the next best position prospect, but he has lost a minor league season this year — although he will get plenty of work at Springfield, where he might have played anyway had there been a minor league season.

