QUESTION: What is the next step with Carlos Martinez? Is he just a back-end bullpen guy for 2019? Does he stay back there in '20?
GOOLD: Sure seems like that's the course of action for 2019.
And 2020 is the great unknown. He might not even be a Cardinal come 2020.
Follow-up: So, for all their reputation for developing pitching, there is a real chance that neither Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes will be factors for the 2020 Cardinals. Wouldn't that be a profound failure, given the potential they had as starting pitchers?
GOOLD: It's hard to say that Carlos Martinez has been "a profound failure." It wasn't too long he was one of the five best starting pitchers in the National League. I get what you're saying, but it sure seems like Martinez has contributed enough to the Cardinals to validate their scouting and development of him. Now, the contract he got -- that's fine, we can have that debate, but he's made good on the scouting and development.
I think we'll have a good debate on Reyes. But I would argue he, too, has satisfied both the scouting and development portion of his career. I have a hard time holding either of those elements accountable for injury unless they directly related to it. There was a time, 14 years ago and again more recently, when the Cardinals spent a high pick on an injury prone pitcher. Fine, blame choices related to scouting and development that injuries eventually undid those pitchers.
Reyes and Martinez don't strike me as part of that group. If they do, then doesn't Wacha? I just don't see it.