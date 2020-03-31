NEXT STOP: NBA?

QUESTION: Do you think Ayo Dosunmu will be back for Illinois and, if so, what is the Illini’s ceiling? Any other area guys who will likely test the NBA draft waters likely to go?
BENFRED: If Dosunmu comes back, the ceiling at Illinois will be really high. The latest NBA mock drafts have him in the 30-something range. There are only 30 picks in the first round. If he's not a guaranteed first-rounder, he should come back, because chances are he would be a first-rounder with another year of college experience. Coach Underwood has some good freshmen coming in, but a junior season from Dosunmu could be the difference between a good season and a special one. Perhaps missing a shot at this year's tournament will factor into his decision, but he should honestly just stick with what most coaches believe. First-round guaranteed, go. Anything else, come back.
I would be pretty shocked if the SLU guys don’t pull out and return for their senior seasons. They know they could be on the cusp of a special year, and they’re nowhere to be found in the mocks.
The only player I could see potentially going from Mizzou is Jeremiah Tilmon, and not because he’s ready, or will be told he’s ready. He might just be done with college ball, and thinking now is as good of a chance as ever. He should come back and try to figure out his foul problems, but that ship could have sailed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!