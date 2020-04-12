Live

NFL AND NBA IN STL: FORGET ABOUT IT?
Stan Kroenke

St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke talks to the media after NFL team owners voted to allow the Rams to move to a new stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Why do people in St. Louis have trouble making peace with the fact that the NFL and NBA will never return, because St. Louis is too economically weak?

GORDO: I'd say St. Louis lacks the money to support the NBA going head-to-head with the NHL. Those are a lot of dates to cover.

St. Louis could support an NFL team, as it did quite well, if an owner wanted to come here. The Rams left because the owner is all about money and saw an obvious opportunity to exploit in Los Angeles.

Follow-up: Do you see the St. Louis lawsuit against the NFL, along with a viable owner stepping forward, being the perfect storm to be awarded either a struggling franchise or expansion opportunity?

GORDO: When you say viable owner, you mean somebody with tens of billions of dollars willing to buy a team and bankroll a stadium. If such an owner existed, it might be easier to just buy another team and move it here. The NFL could take a financial hit with this pandemic and that could make near-term expansion an even more remote possibility.

