NFL OWNERS SURPRISED BY TEAM STL'S SUCCESS?

QUESTION: Do you think the NFL's leaders are surprised at how the relocation lawsuit has played out to this point?
BENFRED: I don't have Jerry Jones on speed dial, but I have to imagine Monday's news made some ripples with NFL owners. Their ego helped them convince themselves this was going to go away, or at least go the route of arbitration. The elimination of arbitration as an option means a settlement is the only thing that guarantees all of the league's dirty relocation secrets that have been discovered, and will be discovered still, don't get out.
Don't forget the lawyers representing STL won the fight about requesting and receiving years worth of cell phone records from NFL owners. That doesn't mean texts, but it does mean call logs. Imagine what could come out of those, just by simply tracing the calls back and forth between certain owners as the backdoor dealing was taking place.
One more thing to consider: How is the Rams' claim that St. Louis could not support a football team going to look after the BattleHawks numbers are in? A spring team came into the city the Rams shredded, then lapped the field in terms of attendance, ticket sales, merchandise, everything. Maybe the city wasn't the problem?
