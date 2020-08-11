NFL WILL FIND A WAY TO PLAY . . .

QUESTION: Everyone seems to think there will be no college football season and no NFL season. How do you see it?
BENFRED: I have many doubts about college football. A lack of across-the-board leadership. Huge liability concerns due to the insistence on maintaining the amateurism angle.
But I'm not buying the idea the NFL won't play. Not with the head start it has to learn from other leagues, and not with the amount of money it can and will spend to have a season. Don't underestimate the drive of the dollar, and the players' desire for it, too.
I'm less optimistic about it in college football, because this entire situation has forced the amateurism model into a corner with no good options for the current system and its current leaders. Either you make the necessary changes to give yourself the best chance of having a season not derailed by the virus, and acknowledge that the changes are proving that these "student athletes" are certainly not average students, opening yourself up to the ramifications that come with that acknowledgement, or you punt to protect the amateurism model and try again when the virus is not as big of a threat as it is now.
The best and maybe the only way for colleges to avoid the COVID-related lawsuits they fear is to give players a voice in the process that determines their return, and that's not something the current college system is keen on allowing. College football is between a rock and a hard place, and it's not just tied to the virus.
The NFL? It can move forward with the players' consent, citing return-to-play protocols paid players signed off on. Everybody wants to get paid.
